Police Chase Ends with Fatal Crash in Roxana

Delaware State Police are investigating a crash that left a 28 year old Frankford man dead after a police pursuit ended in a crash in Roxana Friday night. Police spotted an Acura in the Clarksville area as the driver made several traffic violations on Vines Creek Road. The Trooper attempted a traffic stop but the operator drove through someone’s front yard and made a U-turn and sped off on Vines Creek Road. The trooper gave chase as the Acura turned onto Route 17 and collided with a tractor trailer going through the green light on Route 20. The Acura was wedged under the truck – the driver was not properly restrained and was pronounced dead at the scene. The 37 year old driver of the tractor trailer – from Pennsylvania – was properly restrained and not injured.