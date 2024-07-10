Police Chase in Kent County Ends With Arrest of Rehoboth Beach Man on Multiple Felony Offenses

A police chase near Felton led to the arrest of a 38-year-old Rehoboth Beach man who now faces multiple felony offenses. On Tuesday around 5:30 p.m., detectives attempted to pull over a vehicle in the parking lot of Royal Farms on South Dupont Highway, but the Yukon sped away. During the pursuit, detectives saw the driver throw an object out of the Yukon while driving in a reckless manner on several Felton area streets and roads. The Yukon eventually came to a stop in the parking lot of Uncle Willie’s on Reeves Crossing Road after detectives successfully deployed stop sticks. Detectives found a cigarette pack that was thrown from the Yukon and discovered that it contained approximately 5.06 grams of powder cocaine and approximately .07 grams of heroin. Joey Finney was arrested and taken to Troop 3, where he was charged with several crimes. He was arraigned by Justice of the Peace Court 2 and committed to Sussex Correctional Institution on a $18,900 cash bond.

Joey Finney

List of Charges: