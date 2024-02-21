Police Chase in Sussex County Leads to Arrest of 41-year-Old for 5th Offense DUI, Among Other Offenses

Delaware State Police have arrested 41-year-old Lee Books on multiple charges, including 5th offense DUI, following a pursuit through Sussex County Tuesday night. Police say that at 12:10 a.m. on February 20th, a trooper on patrol on John J. Williams Highway in the area of Banks Road saw a black Ford Explorer swerving off the road while traveling westbound. The trooper initiated a traffic stop, but the Explorer failed to stop. Troopers chased the vehicle from Millsboro to Bridgeville, during which the vehicle ran a red light and a stop sign and committed multiple traffic violations. Deflation devices were deployed, eventually causing the Explorer to stop on South Main Street in Bridgeville. The driver, identified as Lee Books and a female passenger, were taken into custody without further incident. Books is at Sussex Correctional Institution on a $36,415 cash bond.

Lee Books

Additional Information from Delaware State Police:

A search of Books and the vehicle led to the discovery of a Mossberg 12-gauge shotgun with a 15-inch barrel, brass knuckles, a 6-inch fixed blade knife, a woman’s wallet containing drug paraphernalia, approximately 56.57 grams of GHB (Gamma-Hydroxybutyrate) and additional drug paraphernalia.

The female passenger was charged with misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia and subsequently released. Books was transported to Troop 7, where he was charged with the following offenses:

5th Offense DUI (Felony)

Possession of a Firearm by a Person Prohibited (Felony)

Possession of a Destructive Weapon – Sawed Off Shotgun (Felony)

Carrying a Concealed Deadly Weapon (Felony) – 3 counts

Disregard a Police Officer Signal (Felony)

Possession of a Controlled Substance

Possession of Drug Paraphernalia – 8 counts

Leaving the Scene of a Property Collision

Driving While Suspended or Revoked

Numerous Traffic Violations

Books was arraigned by Justice of the Peace Court 3 and committed to Sussex Correctional Institution on a $36,415 cash bond.