Delaware State Police Wednesday circulated a photo of a possible suspect in connection with a series of thefts at produce stands in the Millsboro and Laurel areas.

Money was stolen from cash boxes. Locks on some of them were cut as well.

The suspect is a white male, 20 to 30 years old, between 160 and 180 pounds with brown hair and a beard.

Anyone who can help with the investigation is asked to contact Delaware State Police at 302-752-3813 or Crime Stoppers at 800-TIP-3333.