Police: Del. Woman Suspected Of Attempted Murder Shoots, Wounds Self Following Pursuit

A Delaware woman identified as a suspect in an attempted murder in St. Mary’s County Maryland tried to elude police on the Eastern Shore, only to turn a gun on herself, according to police.

Members of the Talbot County and Caroline County Sheriff’s Offices were trying to catch the 32-year-old woman Saturday night.

After stop-sticks were deployed the car came to a stop on Route 50, but when Easton Police officers approached her, police say she pointed a gun at herself. After a few minutes of negotiation, police said she shot herself in her upper body.

The woman was flown to University of Maryland Shock Trauma and was listed in critical condition.

Route 50 was closed in the area for about two hours because of the investigation.