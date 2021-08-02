Police: Driver Clocked At 108 M.P.H. Tried To Flee

A Harrington man is charged with speeding 108- miles-per-hour in a 30-MPH zone, and with fleeing from police.

Harrington Police said an officer was conducting traffic enforcement on Dorman Street near Lake Forest South Elementary School over the weekend, and clocked the speeding vehicle.

According to police, 20-year-old Shawn Allen nearly hit someone who was on the sidewalk. The officer discontinued a pursuit due to safety concerns.

The vehicle was later spotted on Farmington Road, the driver was contacted, and police said Allen turned himself in.

Allen is charged with various offenses and has been released on his own recognizance.

Harrington Police released these charges against Allen:

He was charged with Disregarding a Police Officer Signal (Felony), Reckless Endangering Second Degree (Felony), Reckless Driving and several other traffic violations. He was arraigned via video phone at Justice of the Peace Court 7 and he was released on his Own Recognizance pending a future court appearance.