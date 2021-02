Delaware State Police have identified the victim of a recent homicide.

37-year-old Sergio Wilkerson of Smyrna died of stab wounds suffered during a party February 6th on Millchop Lane in Magnolia.

46-year-old James Palmer of Dover has been arrested for murder, attempted murder and possession of a deadly weapon during commission of a felony.

A woman was also stabbed during the altercation but survived.