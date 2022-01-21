Police Identify Local Teenager Who Died In Crash This Week

Delaware State Police have identified a teenager who died in a two-vehicle crash on Hollyville Road near Harmony Cemetery Road Monday afternoon.

13-year-old Josephine Fleming-Lloyd of Frankford died at the scene of the crash. She was a passenger in a Jeep driven by a 17-year-old Frankford girl that crossed into the path of a Freightliner flatbed truck. The truck driver tried to stop, but the Jeep was struck on its passenger side.

The 17-year-old driver was treated for her injuries.

Police are still investigating the crash, and any witnesses are asked to contact troopers at Troop Seven at (302) 703-3264. or Delaware Crime Stoppers at 800-TIP-3333.