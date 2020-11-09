Police Identify Victim Of Thursday Hit-And-Run

Delaware State Police have released the name of a man who was struck and killed in a hit-and-run crash in the Georgetown area.

45-year-old Jamal Woodlin of Lincoln was walking eastbound on County Seat Highway near Old Furnace Road early last Thursday morning, when an eastbound vehicle drifted onto the shoulder near a curve and struck him.

Woodlin was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver kept going, and was still being sought.

A possible vehicle description: an unknown color, 2008-14 Ford E-Series van, with front end damage.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact Delaware State Police or Delaware Crime Stoppers at 800-TIP-3333.