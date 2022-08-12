Police in Del., Md. Collect School Supplies to Donate

Police agencies in Delaware and Maryland are helping to ensure that teachers and students have what they need to get the school year off to a good start.

The Delaware State Police Community Engagement Unit is accepting donations of school supplies, backpacks and hand sanitizer to be contributed to area schools. Contributions can be at Delaware State Police troops or at Delaware State Police Federal Credit Union locations.

Donations will be collected until Monday August 22nd, and will be distributed early in the school year.

Meanwhile, Maryland State Police Troopers at the Salisbury Barrack are working in conjunction with the Wicomico County State’s Attorney’s Office to collect supplies for area schools, teachers and students. These include, but are not limited to: dry erase markers, loose leaf paper, composition notebooks, pencils, crayons, tissues and wipes.

Donations may be brought to the Salisbury “E” Barrack until August 25th.