Police investigate armed carjacking in Lincoln

Delaware State Police are investigating an armed carjacking in Lincoln.

According to the Delaware State Police Department, the incident occurred around 12:18 a.m., Thursday as troopers responded to the area of Virginia Pine Lane and Johnson Road in Lincoln for reports of a robbery with shots fired.

Troopers arrived and met with a 30-year-old woman who told police that while she and her 43-year-old boyfriend were driving a 36-year old man home, she was flagged down by a person.

The woman stopped the vehicle and the suspect immediately pulled out a handgun and pointed it at her boyfriend.

The suspect proceeded to demand money and then fired rounds, while ordering the three victims out of the vehicle. The three victims were able to exit the vehicle unharmed.

The suspect proceeded to flee the area in the victim’s blue 2017 Kia Optima.

The suspect was described as a black male, 5’08” to 5’09” tall, with a thick trimmed beard, and armed with a handgun.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact Troop 4, Major Crimes Unit, Detective K. Archer or Delaware crime stoppers at 1-800-TIP-3333.