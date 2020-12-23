Police Investigate Gunshots In Dover

An occupied home in Dover is struck by a gunshot.

According to Delaware State Police, two adults and a teenage girl were in the home on Walters Way when they heard shots from outside Tuesday at about 4:49 p.m. Troopers discovered a bullet hole in the corner of the home. No one was hurt.

An investigation also determined that two people were walking on Willis Branch Road near the home when a dark-colored sedan pulled up and gunfire came from the vehicle. The pedestrians and the suspect vehicle fled the area.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact Delaware State Police at Troop 3 in Kent County at 302-698-8569, or Delaware Crime Stoppers.