Police Investigate Hit-And-Run Incident

Delaware State Police are investigating a recent hit-and-run incident that left a pedestrian injured.

February 19th at about 11:30 p.m., a 30-year-old Milford man who was walking along northbound County Seat Highway north of Concord Road near Sussex Tech was hit by a vehicle. The driver did not stop. The victim suffered serious injuries to his ‘lower extremity.’

The vehicle that struck him may have been a white Oldsmobile Alero with a spoiler. It’s not known if the vehicle was damaged.

Anyone who can help with the investigation is asked to contact Delaware State Police at Troop 5 at 302-337-1090 or Delaware Crime Stoppers at 800-TIP-3333.