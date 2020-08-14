Police Investigate Magnolia Shooting Incident

Delaware State Police are investigating a shooting incident in Magnolia.

Tuesday just before 1 p.m., a 17-year-old boy was on the front porch of a home on Cherry Drive West in Paris Villa when someone came up with a handgun and opened fire toward him. The teen was not struck and was uninjured.

The home was struck several times as the teen ran inside.

Police are still looking or the suspect. They do not have a detailed description.

Anyone who can help with locating the suspect is asked to contact Delaware State Police or Crime Stoppers at 800-TIP-3333.