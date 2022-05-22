Police Investigate Shooting Incident in Downtown O.C.

Ocean City police received several calls after about a half dozen shots were heard near the boardwalk and Talbot Street around 1:10 a.m. on Sunday. That is where police found one man, an approximately 20-year-old, with what appeared to be a gunshot wound to his leg. He was taken by EMS to a trauma center while police searched for the shooter.

Moments later, police used their Taser after a fight was reported about a block away on Caroline Street. Paramedics were called to provide a routine evaluation on two of those involved. No word yet if they had any connection to the shooting.