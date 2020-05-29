Police investigating after home was shot up in Felton

Delaware State Police are investigating a shooting in Felton.

According to the Delaware State Police Department, around 10:30 p.m., Thursday troopers responded to the area of Cattle Drive in Felton for reports of shots fired.

Troopers arrived to find a home with its front glass screen door shattered.

Contact was made with the homeowner who advised that he had been sleeping and was unaware of the incident.

Further investigation led to the discovery that the front exterior door to the residence as well as a bedroom window had been struck by a bullet projectile.

The 72-year-old male resident was uninjured and the only occupant in the home during the incident.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact Troop 3, Criminal Investigations Unit, Detective Diaz at (302)697-4454 or Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1-800-TIP-3333.