Police investigating attempted robbery in Lincoln

Delaware State Police are investigating an attempted robbery that occurred Sunday evening at a home in the Cedar Village Mobile Home Park in Lincoln.

According to the Delaware State Police Department, the incident occurred around 9:50 p.m. when troopers were dispatched to the home on Major Street for reports of an attempted robbery.

Troopers arrived and met with a 20-year-old man who advised that two unknown subjects knocked on his front door. When he answered, they asked him if he had any drugs.

When the victim indicated that he did not have drugs, a physical altercation ensued at the front door.

The suspects then proceeded to kick the front door in an attempt to enter the residence. They were unable to gain entry and fled the scene.

The victim was not injured as a result of this incident.

The suspects were described as two black males, one who spoke with a Haitian accent.

The case continues to remain under investigation and anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to please contact Troop 4, Major Crimes Unit, Detective Mills at 302-856-5850 or Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1-800-TIP-3333.