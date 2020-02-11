Police investigating serious hit & run crash in Seaford

Delaware State Police are investigating a serious hit and run crash in Seaford.

According to the Delaware State Police Department, the incident occurred just before 10 p.m., Monday when a pedestrian was walking along the edge of Middleford Road, west of Old Furnace Road, in Seaford.

For unknown reasons, the pedestrian entered into the travel lane where he was struck by a passing vehicle.

The vehicle ran off the road and struck a guide wire and a wooden fence, causing property damage.

The pedestrian, a 47-year-old Seaford man, was transported to Nanticoke Memorial Hospital in serious condition.

The vehicle was described as a light blue in color Ford Ranger pickup truck. The driver fled the scene and was last seen traveling westbound on Middleford Road. The vehicle should have front end damage.

Troopers have been unable to locate the vehicle involved are asking anyone that has information in reference to the crash to please call Delaware State Police Troop 5, Trooper Hunter Raymond at 302-337-1090 or Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1-800-TIP-3333.