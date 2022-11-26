Police Investigating Shooting Incident at Hartly Home

Delaware State Police are investigating a shooting incident in the Hartly area Friday night just around 8:15. Police say a 41 year old man was at home on Fords Corner Road when he heard 6 to 8 gunshots – one of which struck his house. Police say that one shot entered into an empty bedroom. The victim was not injured. Police have no suspect information and ask that anyone who witnessed this incident to call Crime Stoppers at 800-TIP-3333.