Police investigating triple shooting in Salisbury

Maryland State Police are investigating an apparent triple shooting that occurred Thursday evening in Wicomico County.

According to Maryland State Police, around 8:20 p.m., Thursday, troopers from the Maryland State Police Salisbury Barrack responded to the 700 block of Richmond Avenue in Salisbury to investigate reports of shots fired in the area.

According to a preliminary investigation, while troopers, along with deputies from the Wicomico County Sheriff’s Office, responded to the scene it was learned that three victims with gunshot wounds had transported themselves to Peninsula Regional Medical Center for treatment of their injuries.

Investigators believe that a black passenger car, or possibly a silver SUV, may have been involved in the incident.

A motive for the shooting is still being investigated.

Assistance in this case was provided by the Wicomico County Sheriff’s Office and the Wicomico County State’s Attorney’s Office.

Further investigation in this case will be conducted by the Maryland State Police Criminal Enforcement Division. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Salisbury Barrack at 410-749-3101.