Update: Investigation Continues in Death of Seaford Woman Following Officer-Involved Shooting

UPDATED – 03/27/21 – 10am – The investigation into an officer-involved shooting in Seaford Thursday night continues by Delaware State Police. Police were called to Danny Drive just after 7pm to assist medical personnel. As they were helping a 51 year old woman, Police say she grabbed a firearm and threatened the medical personnel and police with the weapon. A trooper reacted to the threat and shot the woman with their department-issued handgun. The woman was pronounced dead at the scene – no one else was injured. The trooper has been placed on administrative duty.

====================================================================

(Update as of 11:30 a.m. Friday)

A 51-year-old Seaford woman has died after being shot by a Delaware State Trooper during an investigation on Danny Drive Thursday night.

Delaware State Police say troopers responded to the area, and an incident occurred which resulted in the trooper drawing his divisional-issued weapon.

The officer-involved shooting is still under investigation. The trooper is assigned to Troop 5 and has been placed on administrative duty per divisional policy.

Police say the investigation is still in its early stages.

(original story)

Delaware State Police are continuing an investigation in the Seaford area that resulted in a lengthy closure of a portion of Airport Road.

The center of the police activity was along Danny Drive. Shots were reportedly fired in the area Thursday night as EMS crews were responding, according to Shore News Beacon. SNB reports the situation was under control later.

Delaware State Police said more information would be released as it becomes available. WGMD News will have more details as they become available.