Police Investigation on Coastal Highway in Area of Cracker Barrel in Rehoboth

The Delaware State Police are currently conducting an investigation in the 19000 block of Coastal Highway, in regard to an incident that was reported at approximately 7:47 p.m., Thursday, December 10, 2020. The incident was contained to this specific location and at this time the area is secure and there is no threat to public safety.

There will continue to be an increased police presence as the investigation continues. There are no road closures at this time.

Further details regarding the incident will be released as they become available.