Police: Man Assaulted Another Man in Rehoboth, Threatened Neighbors

A Milton man is accused of assaulting someone and swiping his cellphone, then threatening two of the victim’s neighbors with a handgun.

According to Delaware State Police, troopers responded to a home in Rehoboth Beach last Friday regarding the incident. The male victim was attacked while loading items into a vehicle in his driveway. He was treated at the scene.

State Police said 29-year-old Frederick Young of Milton was identified as the suspect. Young was arrested Wednesday night during a traffic stop in the Lewes area.

State Police said a computer check also revealed that Young is a convicted felon who is prohibited from possessing a firearm.

Delaware State Police released these charges:

Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of a Felony (Felony) – 2 counts

Possession of a Firearm by a Person Prohibited (Felony)

Assault Second Degree (Felony)

Aggravated Menacing (Felony) – 2 counts

Young was arraigned by Justice of the Peace Court # 3 and committed to Sussex Correctional Institution on $120,000 cash bond.