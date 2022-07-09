Police: Man Demands Crabs, Shows “Splat Gun”

Teliam Austin (phot released by Rehoboth Beach Police)

A Millsboro man has been arrested for aggravated menacing in Rehoboth Beach.

According to Rehoboth Beach Police, a man approached three employees of Claws Seafood House on Rehoboth Avenue last Saturday afternoon July 2nd and asked for a free bushel of crabs. One employee recognized the man who had attempted this in the past.

Police said an investigation indicates that this time, 20-year-old Teliam Austin lifted his shirt and showed what appeared to be the handle of a firearm as he demanded the crabs. Austin received nothing, and he walked away laughing. Police later located him and found a black-and-red “splat gun” in his waistband.

Austin later pled guilty to a lesser offense of misdemeanor menacing in Sussex County Court of Common Pleas and received probation before judgment and fines.