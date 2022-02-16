Police: Man Pointed Gun At Man, Fled

A Georgetown man is wanted on several felony charges.

According to Delaware State Police, a man walked to a camper being stored at the 23,000-block of Asbury Road Tuesday afternoon, opened the door and saw a man inside. That man pointed a gun at the other man, who ran back inside for cover.

State Police said 50-year-old Robert Eye had been previously told to stay away from the property.

Robert Eye

Troopers obtained a search warrant for the camper, but he was not inside.

Eye is wanted for aggravated menacing, weapons offenses and trespass. There was also a previous active warrant for his arrest.



Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact Delaware State Police at Troop 4 at 302-752-3791 or Delaware Crime Stoppers at 800-TIP-3333.

