Police: Man Pointed Gun At Man, Fled
A Georgetown man is wanted on several felony charges.
According to Delaware State Police, a man walked to a camper being stored at the 23,000-block of Asbury Road Tuesday afternoon, opened the door and saw a man inside. That man pointed a gun at the other man, who ran back inside for cover.
State Police said 50-year-old Robert Eye had been previously told to stay away from the property.
Troopers obtained a search warrant for the camper, but he was not inside.
Eye is wanted for aggravated menacing, weapons offenses and trespass. There was also a previous active warrant for his arrest.
Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact Delaware State Police at Troop 4 at 302-752-3791 or Delaware Crime Stoppers at 800-TIP-3333.
Eye is wanted for:
- Aggravated Menacing (Felony)
- Possession of a Deadly Weapon During the Commission of a Felony (Felony)
- Possession of a Firearm by a Person Prohibited (Felony)
- Trespass 3rd Degree