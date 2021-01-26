Police: Man Stole Pick-Up Truck, Drove While Drunk, Crashed Twice

A Frankford man is accused of driving a stolen vehicle while drunk and crashing it – twice.

Delaware State Police said the pick-up truck was reported stolen Sunday night and was involved in crashes on Roxana Road at Atlantic Avenue and on Shockley Town Road near Peppers Road. A trooper spotted the driver who was walking on Omar Road, and 37-year-old Dorian Armstrong was taken into custody after a short foot pursuit.

Police said Armstrong smelled of alcohol and he was taken to a hospital to be ‘medically cleared.’ An investigation determined that Armstrong knows the owner of the vehicle, and stole it after the owner had come outside to warm up the pick-up truck.

Armstrong is facing 4th offense DUI, motor vehicle theft, resisting arrest and a variety of traffic offenses.

Delaware State Police released a list of these charges against Dorian Armstrong:

4th Offense DUI (Felony)

Theft of a Motor Vehicle (Felony)

Resisting Arrest

Leaving the Scene of a Property Collision Accident (2 counts)

Driving While Suspended

Failure to Provide Information at Accident Scene (2 counts)

Failure to Have Insurance Identification in Possession

Failure to Report Collision to Police (2 counts)

Failure to Stop at Red Light

Driving Vehicle at Unreasonable Speed

Failed to Remain Within a Single Lane

Failure to Carry Light on Public Roadway

Failure to Walk on the Correct Side of the Roadway

Drunk on Highway

Failure to Report Address Change

Armstrong was arraigned in the Justice of the Peace Court #3 and committed to Sussex Correctional Institution on an $8,609 cash bond.