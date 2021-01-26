Police: Man Stole Pick-Up Truck, Drove While Drunk, Crashed Twice

A Frankford man is accused of driving a stolen vehicle while drunk and crashing it – twice.
Delaware State Police said the pick-up truck was reported stolen Sunday night and was involved in crashes on Roxana Road at Atlantic Avenue and on Shockley Town Road near Peppers Road. A trooper spotted the driver who was walking on Omar Road, and 37-year-old Dorian Armstrong was taken into custody after a short foot pursuit.
Police said Armstrong smelled of alcohol and he was taken to a hospital to be ‘medically cleared.’ An investigation determined that Armstrong knows the owner of the vehicle, and stole it after the owner had come outside to warm up the pick-up truck.
Armstrong is facing 4th offense DUI, motor vehicle theft, resisting arrest and a variety of traffic offenses.
Delaware State Police released a list of these charges against Dorian Armstrong:
Once released from the hospital, Armstrong was transported to Ocean View Police station, where he was charged with the following crimes:
- 4th Offense DUI (Felony)
- Theft of a Motor Vehicle (Felony)
- Resisting Arrest
- Leaving the Scene of a Property Collision Accident (2 counts)
- Driving While Suspended
- Failure to Provide Information at Accident Scene (2 counts)
- Failure to Have Insurance Identification in Possession
- Failure to Report Collision to Police (2 counts)
- Failure to Stop at Red Light
- Driving Vehicle at Unreasonable Speed
- Failed to Remain Within a Single Lane
- Failure to Carry Light on Public Roadway
- Failure to Walk on the Correct Side of the Roadway
- Drunk on Highway
- Failure to Report Address Change
Armstrong was arraigned in the Justice of the Peace Court #3 and committed to Sussex Correctional Institution on an $8,609 cash bond.