Police: Man Tossed Gun From Vehicle During Pursuit

Seaford Police have arrested a man on numerous charges following an attempted traffic stop.



Police say an officer spotted a man driving along Pennsylvania Avenue who was known to be wanted for arrest. According to police, 26-year-old Christopher Viruet of Bridgeville kept going in a reckless manner, stopped on North Arch Street and fled to a residence on North Pine Street.



Viruet was chased and apprehended without further incident. Police say he was seen throwing what turned out to be a loaded Glock .357 handgun from a vehicle. Another officer retrieved the weapon.



Due to a prior conviction, Viruet was prohibited from possessing a firearm. He is facing weapons offenses, resisting arrest, possession of marijuana, and 26 various traffic offenses.

Seaford Police outlined these charges against Christopher Viruet:

Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of a Felony

Possession of a Firearm or Ammunition by a Person Prohibited

Disregarding a Police Officer Signal

Tampering with Physical Evidence

Resisting Arrest

Possession of Marijuana

26 Other Various Traffic Offenses

Bail: Committed to the Department of Corrections in lieu of $112,400.00 Cash bail