Police: Man, Woman Lived In Home Without Owner’s Permission, Had Drugs

An investigation into two people who were allegedly living at a home without the property owner’s permission has led to charges against a woman and a man.

Delaware State Police said Monday that the adults were found along with three juveniles at the home in the Lewes area. According to police, troopers saw narcotics, drug paraphernalia and stolen goods, and a search turned up psilocybin mushrooms, some heroin, methamphetamine, marijuana, prescription pills and additional items of drug paraphernalia.

31-year-old Amber Kellner of Lewes and 30-year-old James Fisher of Georgetown were taken into custody. The face numerous drug-related offenses, theft, conspiracy and endangering the welfare of a child.

The juveniles were turned over to their legal guardian.

Delaware State Police listed these charges:

Possession With Intent to Deliver a Controlled Substance in a Tier 3 Quantity (Felony)

Possession With Intent to Deliver a Controlled Substance in a Tier 2 Quantity (Felony)

Possession With Intent to Deliver a Controlled Substance (Felony)

Theft $1,500 or Greater (Felony) – 2 counts

Conspiracy Second Degree (Felony)

Endangering the Welfare of a Child – 3 counts

Possession of a Controlled Substance

Possession of Drug Paraphernalia – 2 counts

Amber Kellner

Kellner was arraigned by Justice of the Peace Court # 3 and committed to Sussex Correctional Institution on $89,600 cash bond.

James Fisher

Fisher was arraigned by Justice of the Peace Court # 3 and committed to Sussex Correctional Institution on $89,600 cash bond.