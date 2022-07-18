Police: Md. Trooper Nearly Struck by Accused Intoxicated Driver

An Annapolis man has been arrested for DUI after Maryland State Police said he nearly struck a trooper who stopped to assist a motorist on westbound Route 50 in Parsonsburg.

Maryland State Police said the trooper stopped his vehicle early Sunday morning and positioned it perpendicular between both travel lanes with its emergency lights activated in order to assist the motorist with getting across the highway. The trooper held his flashlight and was monitoring traffic.

According to State Police, The trooper saw a vehicle traveling in the right lane and realized the driver was not going to stop. The trooper ran to the right shoulder to avoid being struck. The driver struck the side of the patrol vehicle.

Police said the driver showed signs of impairment and that there were open alcoholic beverages in the vehicle. Philip James Plack, 38 years old, was placed under arrest for DUI.

No injuries were reported.