Police: Murder Suspect Could Be Hiding In Sheds, Chicken Coops

The search continues for a man suspected of murdering a woman in Worcester County last week.

Maryland State Police said Tuesday there is reason to believe that 52-year-old William Edward Strand could still be in the area of Pocomoke City or Accomack County. Police also warn that Strand could be hiding out in the woods, sheds, barns, chicken coops or other outbuildings.

48-year-old Lesa Renee White of Atlantic, Virginia was found dead at a home in Pocomoke last Wednesday night. She had been reported missing by family members two days earlier. An autopsy determined White, who worked as a Wicomico County Correctional Officer, was shot.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact Maryland State Police at 202-510-2847.