Delaware State Police have identified a suspect in connection with several thefts at produce stands in the Millsboro and Laurel area.
Police say the suspect entered the stands and sometimes found a cash box. When he did, police say the suspect cut the lock and stole the money inside. The thefts occurred in August
21-year-old Khalil Reid is still being sought.
Police would welcome clues into his whereabouts.
Police Name Suspect In Produce Stand Thefts
