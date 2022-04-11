Police: Neighbors Argue, Exchange Gunfire, One Struck, Both Charged

Two Millsboro area men are facing charges following a shooting over the weekend.

According to Delaware State Police, an investigation determined that two neighbors in the 28,000-block of Mount Joy Road got into an argument while outside and exchanged gunfire.

36-year-old Curtis Collick was shot in his ‘lower torso area,’ and fled in a vehicle before police arrived.

Troopers stopped the vehicle and EMS responded and took him to a hospital. Collick was treated and released.

47-year-old Clayton Sample was taken into custody at the scene. Sample is charged with assault, possession of a firearm by a person prohibited and possession of a firearm during commission of a felony.

Collick is charged with possession of a firearm during commission of a felony, possession of a firearm by a person prohibited and reckless endangering.

Collick and Sample were being held at SCI.

Curtis Collick