Police on scene of serious crash in Bridgeville

This story has been updated: A Seaford woman has died following a serious crash in Bridgeville.

Delaware State Police are currently on the scene of a serious crash in Bridgeville.

Details are limited at this time as police conduct their investigation, but WGMD News has learned that the crash took place around 9:30 a.m. and involved two vehicles at the intersection of Apple Tree Road and Redden Road in Bridgeville.

As a result of the crash, the intersection is closed. Motorists are advised to use caution and avoid the area if possible.

The investigation is in the early stages with further details being released as they become available.

This is a developing story.