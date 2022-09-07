Police Search for Two Suspects in Dover Robbery

Dover Police are investigating a robbery in the parking lot of a local apartment complex.

According to Dover Police, officers responded to the Lake Club Apartments in the 400-block of North DuPont Highway Saturday at about 2:00 a.m. The victim told police that two males approached him as he was in his vehicle as he was about to meet someone. One of them wore a mask and had a handgun.

The victim was ordered to get out of his vehicle, but the suspects could not operate the manual transmission. The victim was forced to drive the suspects around, and after they obtained some money from the victim he dropped them off at a local hotel.

Police are still looking for the suspects, but do not have detailed descriptions.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Dover Police at 302-736-7111 or Delaware CrimeStoppers at 800-TIP-3333.