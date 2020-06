Ocean City Police continue to investigate a June 7th stabbing on the boardwalk.

Police re-issued surveillance photos Wednesday of possible suspects who are being sought. The stabbing occurred during a fight involving multiple people between 6th Street and 7th Street on the boardwalk at about 4:34 a.m. June 7th.

Anyone who witnessed the assault or who might be able to provide information about the identities of the suspects is asked to contact Ocean City Police at 410-723-6604 or 410-520-5136.