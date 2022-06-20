Police Seek Driver, Vehicle Involved In Fatal Hit & Run With Bicyclist

Dover Police are investigating a hit-and-run collision that claimed the life of a 71-year-old man who was riding a bicycle.

Just after 10 p.m. Saturday, police said the man was found lying in the roadway in the area of South Governors Avenue and West North Street. Witnesses report that the driver of an SUV left the scene and drove onto South Governors Avenue, then West Loockerman Street.

An image of the suspect vehicle was obtained from a downtown surveillance camera.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact Dover Police at 302-736-7130 or Delaware Crime Stoppers at 800-TIP-3333.