Police Seek Suspects In Burglary

Three suspects are being sought in connection with the theft of two motocross-style bikes from a shed in the Dagsboro area.

Delaware State Police say the suspects broke into a shed in the 30,000-block of Sandy Landing Road at about 2:37 a.m. Monday by using bolt cutters.

They were caught on surveillance. One suspect is a white male with dark hair and facial hair, in his 20s, wearing a light-colored Nike sweatshirt and dark pants. Another suspect wore a light-colored sweatshirt, dark pants and a light-colored baseball cap with a sticker on the brim. A third suspect is described as wearing a light-colored hat, sweatshirt and dark pants.

Anyone who can help with the investigation is asked to contact Delaware State Police Troop 4 at 302-856-5850 or Delaware Crime Stoppers at 800-TIP-3333.