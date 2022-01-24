Police: Shooting Victim Uncooperative With Investigation

A 37-year-old man is in a hospital with a gunshot wound to his leg, but Dover Police say he is not cooperating with their investigation.

Officers responded to the 100-block of South New Street Sunday afternoon at about 2:18 p.m. for a report of shots fired. According to police, the victim denied he was shot when officers approached him.

The shooting victim was taken first to Bayhealth Kent General. Then, he was transferred to Christiana Hospital.

Anyone with information about the shooting incident or other criminal activity is asked to contact Dover Police at 302-736-7111 or Delaware Crime Stoppers at 800-TIP-3333.