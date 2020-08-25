Police Witness Drug Deal, Arrest Suspect

A man police say was spotted in the act of a drug transaction is facing drug related charges.

Harrington Police say officers on patrol on Midway Drive observed the suspect drive away, and he was approached after parking at a local motel.

46-year-old Timothy Newcomb of Felton was also found to be wanted for theft by false pretense and on capiases from Kent County and Sussex County Courts of Common Pleas.

Police also say methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia were found in Newcomb’s vehicle.

Harrington Police released these details about charges against Timothy Newcomb:

Harrington Police charged him with Manufactures, Delivers or Possesses with the

Intent to Deliver a Controlled Substance, Possession of a Controlled Substance, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia and Driving with a Suspended or Revoked License. He was arraigned via video phone at Justice of the Peace Court 2 on the Harrington Police and Delaware State Police charges and also the capiases. He was issued a $4,000 unsecured bond for the criminal charges. He was issued a $1,000 secured bond for the capiases and was committed to the Sussex Correctional Institute.