Police: Woman Bit Trooper During Arrest Attempt

A woman is charged with aggravated menacing following an incident involving a knife, and a confrontation during which she allegedly bit a Delaware State Trooper.



Delaware State Police say their investigation reveals that 43-year-old Michelle Henderson of Lincoln swung a large kitchen knife at another person who was arriving home at a residence in Cedar Village over the weekend. The other person was not injured.



Responding troopers, according to State Police, found that Henderson was extremely intoxicated and was uncooperative.

At one point, she is accused of throwing her cell phone toward a trooper who was talking with the other person, then tried to drive away.



Troopers stopped her, and police say during a struggle Henderson bit a trooper on the forearm and later tried to kick out the windows of a patrol vehicle.

Delaware State Police outlined these charges against Michelle Henderson:

At Troop 7 Henderson was charged with the following:

Aggravated Menacing (F)

Possession of a Deadly Weapon during the Commission of a Felony (F)

Assault 2nd Injure a Law Enforcement Officer (F)

Resisting Arrest with Force or Violence that Intentionally Prevents or Attempts to prevent a Peace Officer from effecting an arrest (F)

Failure to Comply with Taking of Photos and Fingerprints (M)

Criminal Mischief (M)

Henderson was later arraigned before the Justice of the Peace Court 3 and committed to the Sussex Correctional Institution on $79,100.00 cash only bond. Henderson could potentially be transported to WCI in New Castle, De. at a later time.