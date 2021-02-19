Police: Woman Fired Shot, Bit Another Woman During Argument

An argument that got out of hand has resulted in criminal charges against a Seaford woman.

According to Delaware State Police, troopers responded to Woodland Drive for a report of shots fired early Thursday. An investigation determined that a woman fired a shotgun into the air near two other women who were in a vehicle outside a home, where there had been an earlier argument.

One woman got out of the car and got into a fight with 58-year-old Melanie Passwaters. Police said Passwaters bit the other woman before someone else separated them.

Passwaters was arrested and charged with possession of a deadly weapon during commission of a felony, aggravated menacing, reckless endangering and assault, third-degree.