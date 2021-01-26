Police: Woman Pepper-Sprayed 2 During Robberies

A Dover woman is charged with two robberies that took place within two hours Monday.

According to Dover Police, a man who was using the indoor ATM at Wawa at 298 South DuPont Highway was approached by a woman who asked him for cash. When he refused, he was hit with pepper spray and the suspect stole some cash out of his hand.

Then, at TJ Maxx down the road, police were called by the manager who said he was pepper-sprayed when he confronted a woman who he saw hiding merchandise inside a large suitcase.

27-year-old Maria Martinez was located and taken into custody. Police also said while she was at the police department, she intentionally coughed on officers and said she was positive for COVID-19.

A test, however, determined that Martinez was not positive at the time of her arrest.

Police listed these charges against Maria Martinez:

-Robbery 1st Degree (2x)

-Disorderly Conduct (2x)

-Offensive Touching-Saliva

-Terroristic Threatening

-Endangering the Welfare of a Child