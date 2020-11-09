Police: Woman Shoved Sandwich Into Another Woman’s Face

A woman is facing charges for allegedly shoving an egg salad sandwich into the face of a 74-year-old woman and grabbing her while threatening to cause more physical harm to her.



According to Delaware State Police, the suspect got into an argument with two women in their 70s at a home over the weekend.

Police say their investigation also indicated that 55-year-old Regina Love of Long Neck grabbed a hammer and went after one of the women.



Love was arrested without further incident. She is charged with aggravated menacing, terroristic threatening and offensive touching.