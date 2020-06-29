Police: Woman’s Late Son Likely Suspect In Her Disappearance

A Virginia woman who was last seen in Bethany Beach June 15th is now presumed dead and her son – who is now deceased – is considered to be a suspect.

Delaware State Police have been investigating the disappearance of 66-year-old Sheila Doyle of Fairfax, Virginia, from her second home at Salt Pond. 35-year-old Brian Doyle of Burke, Virginia, was found dead June 17th by the Fairfax County Police Department.

Investigators have determined that Brian Doyle made several stops during the afternoon of July 16th: Primehook Road east of Milton, Route 113 in Milford, and Middle Run Valley Nature Area and White Clay Creek State Park in the Newark area.

Police are hoping to learn more about what happened during those days. Anyone with information is asked to contact Delaware State Police at 302-365-8441 or Delaware Crime Stoppers.

Sheila Doyle is 5′ 6″, 130 pounds with brown hair. Her vehicle, which has been recovered, is a black 2020 Buick Enclave with Virginia registration. Brian Doyle was 6′ 5″, 250 pounds with brown hair. An 8′ by 10′ rug was also missing from Sheila Doyle’s residence in Bethany Beach.