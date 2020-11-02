Pop-Up COVID-19 Testing Events Scheduled Through Saturday

Three local pop-up testing events for COVID-19 are scheduled for Monday, according to the Delaware Division of Public Health.

The state has set a full schedule of testing events through the end of the week, including one on Saturday.

An appointment for a pop-up test can be made at delaware.curativeinc.com. Limited on-site registration is also available.

“As we enter the colder months, with Delawareans spending more time indoors, it’s more important than ever to follow the basic public health measures that we know work to reduce the spread of COVID-19,” Governor John Carney said. “Avoid gatherings with those outside your household. Keep wearing a mask in public. Wash or sanitize your hands frequently. And consider getting a free COVID-19 test – whether you have symptoms or not. Testing is the best tool we have to track spread of this virus and monitor potential outbreaks.”

Kent County Pop-Up Testing Locations

Monday, November 2 from 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.: Dover Library (35 Loockerman Plaza, Dover, DE 19901)

Tuesday, November 3 from 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.: Smyrna Police Department (325 W Glenwood Ave, Smyrna, DE 19977)

Wednesday, November 4 from 2 p.m. – 6 p.m.: Dover High School (1 Dover High Drive, Dover, DE 19904)

Thursday, November 5 from 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.: Harrington Fire Company (20 Clark Street, Harrington, DE 19952)

Thursday, November 5 from 2 p.m. – 6 p.m.: East Dover Elementary School (852 S Little Creek Road, Dover, DE 19901)

Friday, November 6 from 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.: Clayton Fire Company (300 East Street, Clayton, DE 19938)

Sussex County Pop-Up Testing Locations

Monday, November 2 from 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.: Bethany Beach Town Lot (210 Garfield Pkwy, Bethany Beach, DE 19930)

Monday, November 2 from 2 p.m. – 7 p.m.: Laurel Elementary School (815 South, N Central Ave, Laurel, DE 19956)

Tuesday, November 3 from 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.: Delmar Town Hall (12 E State Street, Delmar, MD 21875)

Wednesday, November 4 from 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.: Blades Fire Company (200 E 5th Street, Blades, DE 19973)

Thursday, November 5 from 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.: Delaware Tech Owens Campus (21179 College Drive, Georgetown, DE 19947)

Friday, November 6 from 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.: Woodbridge Middle School (307 S Laws Street, Bridgeville, DE 19933)

Saturday, November 7 from 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.: Ellendale Fire Company (302 Main Street, Ellendale, DE 19941)

“In partnership with New Castle County and the Delaware National Guard, we were able to test over 110,000 people in October,” Delaware Emergency Management Director A.J. Schall said. “We begin November with over 30 testing sites all around the state to help keep people safe.”

“As positive cases of COVID continue to increase, we strongly encourage community members to take advantage of all testing opportunities available to you,” DPH Director Dr. Karyl Rattay added. “If you have COVID symptoms, have been exposed to someone with COVID, are planning to spend time with someone who is at high risk for becoming seriously ill from the disease, or have maybe let your guard down or spent time recently too close to others or without your face covering, please get tested.”