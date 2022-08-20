Port of Salisbury Dredging Project will Move Forward

Thanks to a unique partnership between government at all levels, a dredging project at the Port of Salisbury is moving forward. Governor Hogan announced a new memorandum of understanding between Maryland Natural Resources, the Army Corps of Engineers, the City of Salisbury and Wicomico County, which will provide for 137,000 cubic yards of material dredged from the port.

The dredged material will be re-used to benefit over 70 acres on DNR’s Deal Island Wildlife Management Area to help restore wetlands, preserve natural habitats, and protect infrastructure along the Manokin River to keep pace with rising sea levels.

The Port of Salisbury is Maryland’s second largest port and transports more than $200 million in goods, including grain, petroleum, and building aggregates. It has a 150′ wide channel and 14′ deep mean tide from the Bay to Salisbury.