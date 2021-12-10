Portable Heater Malfunction Sparks House Fire In Talbot Co.

A house fire in Talbot County resulted from an unspecified malfunction in a portable heater.

According to the Maryland State Fire Marshal’s Office, the fire broke out Wednesday afternoon on Blades Road in Cordova. The heater fire started in a bedroom.

No one was injured. Damaged caused to the home and its contents is estimated at $200,000.

About 45 Cordova Volunteer Fire Department firefighters responded to the scene. The fire was under control in about 45 minutes.