UPDATED: Hollyville Road Near Millsboro is Reopened after Crash

UPDATED – Hollyville Road has been reopened to traffic

Delaware State Police are on the scene of a serious motor vehicle crash that occurred at approximately 1:11 p.m. this afternoon on Hollyville Road south of Harmony Cemetery Road. Emergency personnel from Millsboro VFC and Mid-Sussex Rescue were on the scene.

As a result of the crash, Hollyville Road between Harmony Cemetery Road and Lawson Road is closed with emergency response vehicles on scene. Motorists are advised to avoid the area and seek alternate routes of travel. The road closure is anticipated to be lengthy, with no estimated time for a re-opening.