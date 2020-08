A portion of the Lewes-to-Georgetown Trail is scheduled to be closed Monday for application of herbicide for vegetation control.

DelDOT says the trail will close between Cool Spring Road and Savannah Road from 7:00 p.m. Monday until 5:00 a.m. the next morning. The rain date for this closure and herbicide application is Tuesday August 11th during those same hours.

DelDOT says the herbicide is registered with the EPA and “poses no unreasonable risks to human health, wildlife or the environment.”