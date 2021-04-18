Positive Coronavirus Cases Rising in DE; Nearly 1/4 of Delawareans Vaccinated

Image courtesy DelDOT Traffic Cam

The number of positive cases of coronavirus has now passed 100,000 statewide in Delaware – with Friday’s new cases at 458. New Castle County has the bulk of the new cases – with Kent and Sussex at 75 each. The 7-day average of all new positive cases remains at 6.4% – which is quite a bit above the targeted 5% and below. Hospitalizations also fell by 2 to 143 – just 17 in Sussex County. Testing for the virus has also been increasing through the week – over 581,000.

As for vaccinations – Delawareans are turning out for the mass vaccination events at Dover International Speedway – like Saturday’s – with steady streams of vehicles lining up in the parking lot. Delaware is about a quarter of the way to immunity with about 23.2% of all Delawareans fully vaccinated – over 222,000 people. Registration is still required for anyone 16 and older to get the vaccination – either through the state registry, pharmacies, hospital systems and other locations.